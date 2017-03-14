No mail delivery today

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night isn't holding true for postal delivery personnel.

According to Christine Dugas of the U.S. Postal Office, there will be no delivery on Tuesday because of Blizzard Eugene.

"The governor's travel ban has resulted in us curtailing mail," she said. "So there will be no mail delivery [Tuesday] in the State of Connecticut."

Dugas said post offices will also not be open on Tuesday.

"The big impact day for us will be [Wednesday]," Dugas said. "We really need folks to clear out their mailboxes and salt and sand their walkways."

Dugas warned that if people want their mail in a timely fashion, the boxes would have to be cleared as quickly as possible.

