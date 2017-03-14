For southeastern CT, it's a different storm

The storm as seen in Stonington. (WFSB photo)

The story of Blizzard Eugene is different for southeastern Connecticut.

Snowfall totals were reduced for New London County over the past 12 hours.

As of Tuesday morning, the forecast called for 6 to 10 inches compared to the 18 to 25 inches expected in northwestern Connecticut.

For homeowners in Stonington, they said they were ready to stop battling the plows.

The snow has been accumulating and some of them complained there's nowhere to put it.

"They're trying to do their job, I'm trying to do my job and I have a 3 foot sidewalk and I have nowhere else to put it but back in the street," said Bill Griffin of Stonington. "I push it out and they push it back."

High tide for the area is expected to hit around 11 a.m.

The Stonington Emergency Operations Center is open, according to officials.

First Selectman Rob Simmons said as long as people adhere to Gov. Dannel Malloy's travel ban, they should do ok.

"We're southeast it looks like we'll get 10 inches of snow but turning to sleet and rain a little later in the day," Simmons said. "Peak time will be 10 until noon [Tuesday]. We've got an emergency operations center set up. We've got police, fire and other personnel on line. We're communicating with Westerly, RI and with the Borough here in Stonington."

Simmons also mentioned the $92 fine for people caught not not complying to the travel ban.

Public safety officials in the area also sought to remind residents to shovel out fire hydrants, and when they can, sidewalks.

Eyewitness News has talked with casino officials and both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun are open. They have put up some staff to help service their customers.

"We also provide accommodations for tribal services - i.e. Police, fire and protective services so they can be available as well," Cody Chapman, who is the public relations manager for Mohegan Sun, said in a statement on Tuesday,

