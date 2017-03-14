Yard Goats sell out for opening night

Good luck finding a ticket to the Hartford Yard Goats on opening night.

The franchise said on Tuesday that it sold out in 30 minutes for its game on April 13.

The Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies said tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tickets are still available for the rest of opening week, the team said.

When the Yard Goats do hit the field, it'll be the first time that professional baseball is played in Hartford since 1952.

“We continue to be humbled by the overwhelming community support for our club as we put our individual game tickets on sale,” said Tim Restall, Yard Goats general manager. “This morning’s response from our great fans shows that this city is ready for baseball to return to Hartford.”

The team will play 70 games at its new Dunkin' Donuts Park in 2017.

This marks the end of a bumpy road for both the team and the park.

The stadium failed to open for its opening day last year, forcing the former New Britain Rock Cats team to play all of last season on the road.

Following lawsuits, legal trouble and construction woes, Hartford officials promised that the park would be open for business in 2017.

