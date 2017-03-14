Here's how to make snow ice cream

Allrecipes shows us how to make Snow Ice Cream. (Allrecipes)

When the weather gives you snow, you make ice cream.

To make the ice cream snow, you need the following items:

1 gallon snow

1 cup white sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups milk

Once the snow is fresh, you should place a large, clean bowl outside to collect the flakes. When full, stir in sugar and vanilla to taste, then stir in just enough milk for the desired consistency. You need to serve your dessert at once.

The whole process should take about 20 minutes to prepare.

