Flooding reported in shoreline communities amid Blizzard Eugene

Crews rescued a driver whose car got stuck in Old Saybrook on Tuesday (Old Saybrook Police Dept.)

While Blizzard Eugene is bringing snow to most of the state, flooding is being reported along parts of the shoreline.

At about 2:30 p.m., police and fire crews in Old Saybrook were in the process of rescuing a person whose car got stuck in flooding on Plum Bank Road.

By looking at a photo, it appeared several inches of water covered the road in that area.

Crews reminded drivers to stay away from water-covered roads.

A coastal flood warning was in effect for the shoreline areas of Fairfield and New Haven counties from noon until 4 p.m.

Flooding was reported on social media in other shoreline communities.

Parts of Milford experienced flooding on Tuesday as well, like Deerfield Avenue right near the beach. At least 10 inches of water was reported in some areas.

Be sure to stay with Channel 3 on air and online for the latest on the conditions being brought by Blizzard Eugene.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.