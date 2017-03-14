Police release name of 82-year-old man who died in snow plow accident

An 82-year-old man died after police said he was hit by a snow plow in East Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning, police identified him as Daniel Baerga of Main Street.

It happened on Main Street around 3:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the Willow Arms apartment complex. and involved a private contractor plow.

Police said they believe Baerga was outside trying to clean off his car when the plow truck hit him while it was backing up.

Baerga was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police said the plow operator, 47-year-old Kevin Berry of Broad Brook, was "very distraught about the incident and is fully cooperating with investigators."

One woman that works across the street said it is unfortunate for everyone involved.

"That's tragic, that's crazy you never think something like that would happen. Plow trucks are trying to help out and they end up taking someone's life,” said Love Anderson, of East Hartford.

"Please just remind your viewers to be very careful on the roads it's very hard for the plow truck drivers to see and be attentive to that,” said East Hartford Police Sgt. Steven Camp.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.