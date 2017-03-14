Drivers are staying off roads in New Haven

Crews continue to clean up after Blizzard Eugene in New Haven (WFSB)

From heavy snow to driving sleet and rain.

That's what people along the shoreline have been dealing with as Blizzard Eugene continues to make its way through Connecticut.

Those who had to be out on the roads on Tuesday, like nurses and plow drivers, said crews have been doing a good job a cleaning the main roads, but they're were quick to point out that if you don't have to be out there, stay home.

The Elm City put in a travel ban that started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and will expire at 5 p.m.

Not a lot of cars were on the roads in New Haven on Tuesday, as drivers heeded the warnings of city and state officials.

The city said there were fewer cars downtown, and on city roads in general, leading to fewer accidents than what they typically see in a major storm.

New Haven's public works crews have been out since early Tuesday morning, plowing streets, with the focus on keeping the city's main roads clear for emergency vehicles.

Plow drivers said, just because it has stopped snowing, it doesn't make their job any easier.

In fact, the rain and sleet made it a little more challenging.

"The snow gets heavier, it is hard to push, it’s slushy. You can't control it like the way you control snowflakes, snowflakes are a lot easier,” said Moe Kafal, a plow truck driver.

"Very few cars luckily. Seems like people are...paying attention, staying home relaxing, staying warm,” said Rose Denice, of Shelton.

While the travel ban ends at 5 p.m., city officials ask drivers to stay off the roads if they can.

Crews will continue to plow Tuesday night, and they'll have a full shift switch at 9 p.m., and then Wednesday it will be more of the same, cleaning up in the neighborhoods.

While they clean up, they're also reminding residents to clear their walks and around their fire hydrants.

