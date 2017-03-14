2 men charged in string of car burglaries, thefts

Montrell Holmes and Dajuan Bostic were arrested after police said they were partly responsible for a string of car thefts and burglaries in Clinton and other Connecticut communities. (Clinton Police Department)

Clinton Police have arrested two New Haven men they say are partly responsible for a string of car thefts and burglaries in Clinton and other Connecticut communities.

Police said Tuesday 20-year-old Montrell Holmes faces 152 charges, including burglary, motor vehicle theft and theft of a firearm. Police also charged 19-year-old Dajuan Bostic with 122 similar charges.

Phone numbers are not listed for Holmes or Bostic. It's unclear if they have attorneys.

Clinton police were investigating five stolen vehicles and thefts from unlocked vehicles when they discovered the crimes were connected to incidents in other towns. Stolen items included wallets, credit cards, electronics, phones and a loaded handgun. All the vehicles were recovered in New Haven and Hamden. The gun has not been recovered.

Police say there are other suspects.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.