Tractor trailer crash causes fuel spill on I-95 in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -

A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed two lanes on I-95 south in Old Saybrook.

The crash happened near Exit 70.

No injuries were reported, however there was a fuel spill.

Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are responding.

