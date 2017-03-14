Blizzard clean up begins in the Brass City

The clean up began Tuesday night in Waterbury after Blizzard Eugene dumped several inches of snow (WFSB)

School cancellations continued to roll in Tuesday evening as the state cleans up from Blizzard Eugene.

It hasn't been easy anywhere, but many living in Waterbury say their city is one of the worst when it comes to cleaning up.

Waterbury is one of the biggest cities in the state, so there's simply more to clean up. Then there's the terrain. There are so many hills, it's not easy for crews to get around. Then there's the streets. They're narrow to begin with and the cars parked on both sides aren't helping.

“It's crazy out here, there's barely any room to move the cars, nobody can get by, people are walking,” said Mohamed Umar, a Waterbury parent.

He and the thousands of parents who send their children to Waterbury schools won't on Wednesday.

That's because school is canceled again.

Blizzard Eugene dumped snow all over the Brass City and many people struggled as they started to clean up.

“There's a lot of cars stuck. I got stuck a few times myself,” said Eddie Crespo, of Waterbury.

He plows for a living and said “It's so tight, so many cars park on both sides of the road and it makes it difficult for us to plow.”

On Tuesday night, Omar Negron was busy digging out his car. Eugene's final touch of sleet made his job a lot harder.

“It's thick, hard to shovel, it's wet and you got to be careful when you're shoveling snow,” Negron said.

To see a full list of closings, click here.

