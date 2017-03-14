One person injured in Plymouth garage fire

Crews responded to a garage fire in Plymouth on Tuesday (WFSB)

Crews in Plymouth responded to a garage fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a garage on Crescent Street. It was detached from a home.

Officials from the Terryville Fire Department said one victim was taken to the hospital, however their condition is unknown at this time.

No first responders were injured.

