Snow budgets tapped as storm cleanup continued today despite cold, wind

Connecticut residents dealt with cold temperatures and wind as they cleaned up on Wednesday after Storm Eugene.

Channel 3 meteorologists said the storm did break a snowfall record on Tuesday at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. There was 15.8 inches of snow fell from the storm. That broke the previous single-day record for a March storm of 14 inches, which was set in 1956.

Elsewhere in the state, East Torrington and Falls Village recorded 23 inches, New Fairfield had 20 inches, Burlington reported 19.5 inches and Southington was buried under 18.5 inches.

See more photos from the storm here.

Wednesday afternoon was cold and windy across the state. Temperatures peaked in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

"Dress appropriately if you're heading outside, doing some clean up post storm," said Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon.

New Britain resident Daniel Bartolotta was one of the people cleaning up after the storm. He commended the city's efforts thus far.

"This is actually very good, thank you. This is really good," Bartolotta said. "Sometimes being a dead end, they don't get here right away, they'll just do down the middle. But, they came by and did quite a good job this morning."

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said they had used up almost all of the city's snow removal budget for the year, but that's exactly what contingency budgets are for.

"If we had all of the money in the world, we'd buy double the equipment," Stewart said. "But to only use it a handful of times a year, is that really smart when it comes to budgets?"

Stewart said her city's crews worked around the clock to take care of the mess Eugene left behind.

"We're going to send everyone home to get some rest around 3 o clock, and we're going to have them back in at 10 o clock," Stewart said. "It's not a secret, it's messy out there. The snow pack on the roads is making it extremely difficult to clean up."

Stewart said what made this process even more challenging was the city's snow removal budget.

"Before the was approaching us, we had already spent 96% of our snow budget this year," Stewart said. "Of course when we heard the storm was coming, there was a period of time where everyone said uh oh how are we going to pay for this? But that's what contingency budgets are for."

Stewart said the city has more than enough money in their budget to transfer funds over to the department of public works.

Any melting will refreeze Wednesday night so black ice was possible on Thursday morning.

Temperatures go back up to 40 degrees on Friday.

The state's next chance for wintry precipitation comes on Saturday.

"We are still looking at the chance for some snow, with some rain perhaps mixing in over the first half of the weekend. Fortunately it won't be anything like Eugene," Dixon said.

The high amounts of snow was part of the reason schools announced closures on Tuesday. See the complete list here. The other reason was the road conditions. They remained slippery for the start of Wednesday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy told all state employees to report to work as scheduled on Wednesday .

"We urge residents to allow for extra travel time [Wednesday] to ensure that they arrive at their destinations safely," Malloy said in a statement on Wednesday. "Road conditions may be icy [Wednesday] morning and motorists are reminded to use their winter driving skills. Slow down and allow for extra space between vehicles. I want to especially thank the road crews as well as the first-responders for the job they have done around-the-clock on behalf of the residents of our state."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.