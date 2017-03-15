Bradley airport reports cancellations, delays

Storm Eugene's effects continue to be felt despite the storm's departure.

At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, cancellations and delays remained prevalent on Wednesday.

"Due to [Tuesday's] snow storm, we are experiencing a significant number of cancellations [Wednesday]," Bradley said. "Approximately, 41 % of our departures and 19 % of our arrivals are currently cancelled. We are also experiencing a number of delays."

Bradley said it anticipated flight schedules "will return to normal later" in the day.

The air tracking service FlightAware.com says airlines have canceled more than 1,000 U.S. flights on Wednesday after grounding more than 6,200 flights on Tuesday, most of them because of the storm in the Northeast.

FlightAware CEO Daniel Baker predicts "relatively normal" operations on Thursday. The airlines have cancelled nearly 9,000 flights in the last three days.

The storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. The big Northeast cities were spared the worst of it, but enough snow fell to make for slow commutes Wednesday morning.

The snowfall was on track to be one of the biggest on record for Burlington, Vermont. The National Weather Service says it got 25.6 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning, with more expected to fall.

Bradley reminded travelers to check with their air carrier before heading to the airport. More information can be found on the airport's website here.

