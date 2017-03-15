Pistol permit bill hearing to be held today

A plan to increase pistol permits may be backfiring. In his budget, the governor is proposing to raise the cost of pistol permits by hundreds of dollars.

The pistol permit bill hearing will start on Wednesday morning. (WFSB file)

Gun advocates and opponents will sound off on a controversial bill that would change pistol permit rules.

The new proposal would require those carrying a gun in public to show their permit when ordered by police.

The Connecticut Judiciary Committee will discuss bill 6200 at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building.

Gun rights advocates were expected to the hearing on Wednesday.

The increase is significant. State permit fees would go from $70 to $300 and an initial five-year permit from $140 to $370. A separate background check fee would also rise from $50 to $75.

