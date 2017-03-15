CT officer tries his hand at weather forecasting, becomes Internet sensation

Ofc. Marc Robinson "tried his hand at weather forecasting" on Tuesday. (Naugatuck Police Department/YouTube)

A Connecticut police officer tried his hand at news reporting on Tuesday while dealing with storm Eugene.

Officers for the Naugatuck Police Department were asked to shoot videos and post pictures of the road conditions on Tuesday. The social media posts helped show how the storm was pounding Naugatuck.

While the department said they received many videos, Ofc. Marc Robinson out did them all. Robinson "tried his hand at weather forecasting."

"He definitely missed his calling (… I’m referring to the clown profession!)," Naugatuck Police Department said on Wednesday.

