Gas station assault suspect sought

Police in Newington said they're looking for a man who attacked another man at a gas station last week.

They said the suspect left the Mobil gas station building on Fenn Road on March 9 and was seen on surveillance cameras assaulting a man in a car.

It happened around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was sitting with his back to the suspect, so he was defenseless.

The suspect grabbed the victim and threw him to the ground. The victim's head hit the pavement and he was unconscious for 2 minutes.

Police described the suspect as having facial hair, wearing a dark-colored coat and tan pants.

He drove away in a silver-colored sedan. Police said it was possibly a Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newington police at 860-666-8445 extension 6317.

