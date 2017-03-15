New London officials urge land owners to clear sidewalks

An overnight freeze made clearing sidewalks on Wednesday very difficult.

In New London, the city is cracking down on land owners who fail to clear their walkways.

Under the city’s snow ordinance, land owners must clean up their sidewalks within six hours after a snow event, or by 9 a.m. The fine ranges from $25 to $100.

"If we have complaints, the inspectors will go out and start looking for things and if we have to the police department will go out and take care of business and issue fines if we have to,” said New London’s Acting Police Chief Peter Reichard.

The city's blight enforcement officer walked around State and Bank streets on Wednesday, urging non-compliant businesses and contacting vacant property owners to do the walkways.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said the city is advising the use of salt to melt what Mother Nature's strong March sun can't.

