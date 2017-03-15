Gov. Malloy donates blood to raise importance of donations

The governor donated blood in Farmington on Wednesday afternoon. (WFSB)

The governor donated blood on Wednesday to "highlight the importance of blood donations."

The Red Cross canceled more than 18 blood drives around the state on Tuesday. A travel ban was in place during the winter storm for most of Tuesday.

Malloy gave blood at the American Red Cross in Farmington on Wednesday afternoon.

"This is important. There have been 18 drives that have had to be canceled because of weather conditions," Malloy said. "It cost us about 600 to 700 units of blood that haven't been collected because of this."

@GovMalloyOffice donating blood after more than 18 blood drives have been canceled in #CT due to #StellaBlizzard @RedCrossBloodCT pic.twitter.com/socVSerKBm — CT Red Cross (@CTRedCross) March 15, 2017

Officials said there is especially a critical need for "type o negative" donors.

