Arrest made in deadly motorcycle crash

New Haven police have made an arrest following a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened last October.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2016, in the area of Whalley and Osborn avenues.

Police said 31-year-old Garry T. Gulledge of Oakville was riding a Suzuki SV650 motorcycle and died after being hit.

Detectives were able to track down a suspect in the crash from a McDonald’s cup that had flown out of the car window when the car hit the motorcyclist.

Police traced it to a credit card that was used at McDonald's, which belonged to a woman who was riding in the Acura involved in the crash.

It was being driven by her boyfriend, Roger Sullivan Jr., of New Haven.

He told police he didn’t realize he had collided with a motorcyclist, but later said he knew the crash was significant but panicked and took off.

Police have charged him with felony evading, negligent homicide and making an improper turn.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.