Hartford bar closes for good after college student falls from roof

Taylor Lavoie died after falling from the roof of the Angry Bull earlier this month (WFSB/Facebook)

A popular bar in Hartford is closed for good after a local college student fell from the bar’s roof earlier this month, sources told Eyewitness News earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Later, the Department of Consumer Protection issued a press release saying the Angry Bull Saloon had voluntarily canceled its liquor permit, shutting its doors for good.

Taylor Lavoie, 18 of East Granby, fell from the roof of the Angry Bull Saloon on March 3. She was a student at Central Connecticut State University.

Officers were called to the bar on Allyn Street around 12:30 a.m. Lavoie's body was found in an alley next to the bar.

Officials said the building is four stories tall and also includes warehouse space at the top of the building. The gap between buildings where she fell is only about 5 feet wide.

Authorities said it's unclear how she got up to the roof, but police said she was alone before fall and it appears to be an accident.

Police said they are looking at a number of possibilities that led up to her deadly fall.

Last week, the owner and general manager of the bar voluntarily surrendered their liquor permit until March 24, but on Wednesday they decided to cancel it completely.

“We want to thank the Hartford Police Department for their collaboration with us on this investigation, and the owners and management at the Angry Bull Saloon for their cooperation,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris, “Our hearts go out to Taylor’s family and friends. Loss of life is always extremely difficult for family, friends and the entire community. That pain can be magnified when we lose someone at such a young age. Protecting public health and safety for families in Connecticut remains our number one priority at DCP, and we are ready, willing, and able to work with police departments, universities and others across the state to keep residents safe.”

The bar had a checkered past, with three underage drinking complaints from Hartford police to the state's liquor commission in the last four months.

Police had also been in the midst of planning a raid on the business when this tragedy happened.

According to an incident report, on Feb. 24, a police officer wrote, “I observed a large fight occur directly in front of the business as the patrons were leaving for a bar closing. It took the approximately eight responding units to gain back control of the large crowd which was on the sidewalk and on the street." He also noted this was no fluke for the Hartford bar, adding "this establishment often has large disturbances and fights as they let out for the evening."

Also, just this week, Hartford police sent a letter to the bar telling them if they opened, they needed to pay to have two on-duty police officers in the club on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and one officer for the other days.

Hartford Police Chief James Rovella wrote a letter to the Department of Consumer Protection on March 3 stating: "If the Angry Bull does not voluntarily surrender their liquor license, we are requesting revocation and summary suspension of the Angry Bull Saloon liquor license."

