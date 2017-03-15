Route 2 westbound in Norwich closed after crash

The westbound side of Route 2 in Norwich was closed after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The two-car crash was reported near exit 28 around 3:15 p.m.

There was no reported injuries, according to state police.

Drivers were advised to reduce their speed when approaching the crash area. There is a fluid leak near the crash, police said.

#CTtraffic: Rte 2 wb x28 Norwich closed for 2 car no-injury accident with fluid leak. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 15, 2017

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

To check traffic in that area, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.