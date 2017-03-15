Route 2 westbound in Norwich closed after crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -

The westbound side of Route 2 in Norwich was closed after a crash on Wednesday afternoon. 

The two-car crash was reported near exit 28 around 3:15 p.m. 

There was no reported injuries, according to state police.

Drivers were advised to reduce their speed when approaching the crash area. There is a fluid leak near the crash, police said.  

The cause of the crash was under investigation. 

