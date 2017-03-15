Mother found dead in home identified by police, toddler expected to be ok

An East Hartford mother was found dead in her own home and police believe her three-year-old daughter was living alone in the same apartment for “quite some time.”

Police identified her as 37-year-old Twanna Toler.

No autopsy results have been released yet.

Police said they placed the 3-year-old girl with the Department of Children and Families.

They also said they do not believe there is anything criminal about Toler's death.

Police told Eyewitness News the little girl didn't show up to daycare and that's when police were called to the home on Silver Lane on Monday.

When they arrived, investigators found the 3-year-old in the home with her mother, who had been dead for “some time.” Sources told Eyewitness News the child was alone for at least a week.

"I saw three police cars over here and I never asked because It was upstairs," Felix Barrera, of East Hartford, said.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News it's quiet and most people know one another. Neighbors also said Toler moved into the apartment last summer.

“It's horrible because I knew them and I told her if anything is ever wrong bang on the ceiling three times,” East Hartford resident Susan Tash said.

Tash said she has been in shock since she heard the news about her upstairs neighbor.

“I was working so when I came home the police had come and gone by that time,” Tash said. “And I heard that they found the girl above me deceased for two weeks and the baby was there by herself.”

Police told Eyewitness News when they found the 3-year-old girl, she was eating cereal that was left on the floor. It probably kept her alive.

She was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford. Doctors found her dehydrated, but she's expected to be OK.

Police don't know when Toler died, but said she was inside the home for "some time"

While police are still investigating, investigators said they don't believe there was any foul play.

Tash said she would hear the TV blasting at times, and the girl screaming which would be rare.

She says Toler took good care of her daughter and she would always say “hello” to her.

According to Toler's Facebook page, she went to school in New Jersey, graduating high school in 1998 then went to Lincoln Technical Institute to study culinary arts and food service.

“I feel bad because I would be there to help them if I could,” Tash said.

Police are waiting on the autopsy report and hope to have more information.

Department of Children has not released a statement on the case.

