Shoreline communities dry out from flooding caused by Tuesday's storm

The aftermath of the flooding that happened on Tuesday (WFSB)

While many spent the day after Eugene digging out, along the shore, they were drying out.

The storm brought rising waters which then turned streets into sheets of ice.

It made quite a mess, and some neighbors said it was almost like a tale of two streets. While folks just one 100 yards up the street were out snowblowing and shoveling, one man was in waders dealing with a flood.

"Down here the water was almost 4 feet deep,” said Buddy Martin, who spent part of Wednesday breaking away ice on the front steps of his Milford home.

Just 24 hours before that, he could have used a boat to get around his Bay View Beach neighborhood.

The rising water even submerged a neighborhood car before it could be moved.

"It was a river of water, from the ocean. It came over the sand, and ice chunks floating, garbage cans, garbage bags,” said Emma Sirico, of Milford.

"We had ice flows, because the snow didn't melt, it floated around, turned to ice and when the water subsided it settled in different spots. Temperature dropped now everything is frozen solid,” Martin said.

Neighbors said plows and pay loaders came through Wednesday morning, trying to clean up the chunks of ice, now pushed off and piled up where they settled.

While folks are ready for the warmer weather because they live by the water, it doesn't matter what season is it, there is also the potential for flooding with any storm.

