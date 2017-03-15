Snow days start stacking up for school districts

Snow days are starting to stack up for school districts in the state (WFSB)

Storm Eugene closed many schools for a second day on Wednesday, and as the snow days pile on, it's only extending the school year.

The roads weren't perfect at the beginning of the day on Wednesday, and Ruth Henderson from West Hartford said she wouldn't want to send her three children out in the icy conditions, so she's glad the district called for the second snow day in a row.

“The roads weren't safe enough for my kids to be out today and they get out early on Wednesdays,” Henderson said.

Schools can extend to the end of June, but no longer than that.

Right now, on average, schools in Connecticut will let out for summer around the middle of June and officials say that's typical.

Administrators said they make calls based on road conditions. Many districts deploy workers to get a first-hand look before making the all-important call to close.

It is March, and many schools have already racked up three snow days in the first two weeks of the month, and even though the snow season is winding down, there's not a lot of wiggle room for more.

“It doesn't matter if there are two or ten. It's about the safety of children,” said Judy Resnick of West Hartford.

Parents don't seem to mind it, because at the end of the day, they say the children are the priority.

“I think they're doing a great job. They take a lot into consideration for the safety of our kids,” Henderson said.

From the calls and emails Eyewitness News made on Wednesday, none of the districts feel the need to cut into April break, but if you do have questions about your schools, the best advice would be to check with them directly.

