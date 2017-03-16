48 hours later, cities need more time to clear streets after storm

The big dig out continued in Waterbury following storm Eugene. (WFSB photo)

John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury was among those delayed on Thursday morning due to storm cleanup. (WFSB photo)

A handful of schools around the state, including Waterbury and Bristol, reported two hour delays on Thursday morning.

They came nearly two full days after storm Eugene dumped roughly a foot of snow in the areas.

Despite the two day reprieve, neighbors complained that a lot had not been done.

"We have narrow streets," said Robert Brenker, Waterbury Public Schools chief of staff. "We have hills. We are the hilliest city in Connecticut. It takes time to clear the streets.”

Officials, like Waterbury Department of Public Works director David Simpson, said safety comes first.

"The delay is good versus not having school at all," said Jennifer Brown, a parent.

Brown's daughter Amya typically walks to her bus stop which is down several streets in Waterbury. It's about a half a mile away.

She said some of the uncleared walkways made her uncomfortable.

"The cars are not safe sometimes, the cars are not paying attention," she said.

Amya did not walk to school on Thursday.

"I’m going to drive them to the bus stop and drive them to school if I need to," Brown said.

Some parents said they were frustrated by the delay. However, officials said it's always safety first.

"We can’t teach students if they’re injured or if they’re not in school," Brenker said.

Students around the state had two full days off following the snow.

Wednesday, Eyewitness News rode along with a Brass City DPW driver who spent more than 30 hours clearing streets.

Public works crews worked around the clock to widen streets and remove icy buildup from storm Eugene.

Given the steep hills, dense housing, as well as finding space in which to move the snow, Simpson said Waterbury has unique challenges.

In Bristol cleanup went on as well and continues still.

Public school officials and those of two private high schools in Waterbury delayed school two hours on Thursday.

The same went for Region 15, which includes Southbury and Middlebury, and Region 14 for Woodbury and Bethlehem.

Children will be in school for the beginning of the summer, but unlikely to stay past mid June, according to school officials.

