Colbert takes aim at Maddow's Trump tax form story

Stephen Colbert took aim at MSNBC Rachel Maddow's reveal of the president's old tax returns. (CBS photo)

Stephen Colbert has seen a resurgence in the ratings and it's for sketches like the one that aired on Wednesday night.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host mocked MSNBC host Rachel Maddow during a cold open.

Tuesday night, Maddow unveiled a couple of tax forms from President Donald Trump.

However, she took nearly 20 minutes on her show to actually reveal the contents.

Colbert shaved that down to about 2 and a half minutes for his sketch.

He teased an exclusive joke about Trump. He kept delaying the punchline for "why did the chicken cross the road?"

He segued into a preamble about chickens and roads before finally ending the sketch with "Why did the chicken cross the road? The answer after this break."

This just in: Stephen has acquired a special joke. He’s going to share it with the world. Shortly. Keep watching. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/miSmB3ZYEw — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 16, 2017

