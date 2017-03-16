Traffic light issue caused traffic backup over Founders Bridge

Traffic was backing up on the Founders Bridge in Hartford Thursday morning. (DOT photo)

A possible traffic light issue may be one of the causes of a heavy traffic backup over the Founders Bridge in Hartford.

Police said they were helping to guide traffic off of Route 2 westbound at Columbus Boulevard on Thursday morning.

They said the light issue will be addressed by the city on Thursday.

"Everything was fine until I get to downtown and turning the corners as you can see they're still out in the road and it makes traveling difficult," said Kenneth Kasavage, of East Hartford.

HPD is assisting with inbound traffic at The Founders and Columbus. Possible traffic light issue, will be addressed by the city today — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 16, 2017

"I was coming back from a meeting this morning and I was also stuck in that traffic for a little while so I saw it first-hand. There was a problem with a traffic signal,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The mayor said it will be addressed and police will be out during peak commute hours, but some major intersections need networking upgrades.

"A lot of our traffic signals in the city are very old and that's why we're in the process of a large scale replacement of those. That takes some time,” Bronin said.

Along with that, snow piles are also causing some traffic issues in Hartford.

What is normally two lanes has become one in some places with the snow already piled high.

Crews had been out all day and night trying to clean it up.

But Hartford isn't the only city dealing with the snow problems.

"If you look at any city right now that gets snow of this magnitude it's going to be problems, what we're seeing is a lot of people are shoveling their sidewalk snow back out onto the street. So we have to get the snow removed. With that we directly assign officer to the Department of Public Works,” said Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Anyone commuting into Hartford this week or going through downtown snow removal crews, the mayor and police are all asking drivers to just give yourself some extra time and be patient.

