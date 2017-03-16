Several crashes cause delays on Route 72 in Plainville

This crash by Route 177 was one of four crashes on Route 72 in Plainville, according to state police. (DOT photo)

Four separate crashes have caused backups on Route 72 in Plainville.

State police said one of the four was by Route 177.

At least two of the crashes were said to have been on the eastbound side.

There's no word on injuries or causes.

Traffic could be seen through Department of Transportation cameras weaving around some of the crashes.

#TRAFFICALERT: OH NO...@ct_state_police tell @wfsbnews that they're dealing with 4 separate crashes on Rt. 72, including this one by Rt. 177 pic.twitter.com/lfq8QeQkjP — NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) March 16, 2017

