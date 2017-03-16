South Windsor man accused of choking woman

Jani Hatika is accused of choking a woman at his South Windsor home. (South Windsor police photo)

A man from South Windsor was arrested after being accused of choking a woman last month.

Police said Jani Hatika, 50, was taken into custody on Monday through an arrest warrant.

Hatika's charges stem from an incident in February where a dispute with a woman turned physical, according to police.

They said it happened at his home on Glenwood Road.

He was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, cruelty to persons, threatening and disorderly conduct.

Hatika was released on a $350,000 surety bond and faced a judge on Wednesday in Manchester.

