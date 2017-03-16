Man tries to steal tablets from South Windsor store

A man tried steal tablets from a store in South Windsor on Monday. (South Windsor police photos)

A man tried to steal several tablet computers from a store in South Windsor on Monday.

According to police, the man entered the unidentified store on Buckland Road around 6:30 p.m.

They said employees saw him trying to steal the tablets.

When they tried to stop him, he left and said he had a gun.

However, no weapon was ever shown.

The suspect was described as being in his mid-30s to mid-40s. He wore a black coat, knit hat, a yellow shirt and jeans.

He got into a gray or silver Kia Soul with Pennsylvania registration JHK7252. It is a rental vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was spotted in the Hartford area as recently as Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Windsor police at 860-644-2551.

