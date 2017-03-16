Registration check leads to pursuit, drug bust in Hamden

Donata Crockett is accused of engaging police in a pursuit and having several grams of crack cocaine on him. (Hamden police photo)

A vehicle registration check led police to pursue a man down several streets in Hamden and ultimately bust him for drugs.

Police said Donata Crockett, 25, of New Haven, was traveling northbound on Dixwell Avenue on Saturday afternoon when police noticed that his plates did not have any Department of Motor Vehicle records attached to them.

An officer tried to stop Crockett, but Crockett sped up onto Dudley Street and onto Dudley Court.

He eventually turned onto Alling Street and headed directly for the officer, according to police.

Crockett put the vehicle in reverse and lost control. He backed into bushes on Dudley Court and became stuck.

Police were able to take Crockett into custody at that point.

They said they found 3.7 grams of crack cocaine and 4.7 grams or marijuana on him.

He was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle, misuse of a plate, operating a vehicle with no insurance, operating under suspension, engaging an officer in a pursuit and a number of drug charges.

He was detained on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on March 24.

