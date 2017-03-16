State suspends tax services at three businesses

State officials have suspended electronic tax processing at three services after receiving a high number of "questionable income tax returns."

Department of Revenue Services commissioner Kevin Sullivan announced that as a result, the DRS has suspended processing at preparers in Ansonia, East Hartford and New Haven.

The affected businesses include Liberty Tax Service on East Main Street in East Hartford, Perfect Preparer LLC on Main Street in Ansonia and Perfect Preparer LLC in New Haven.

"In the case of all three of these, as you could imagine we monitor very carefully for any evidence that seems to indicate a pattern that might be misconduct. Not saying it is, not saying we found that out, but on a basis of volumes of returns we made a determination in all three cases to suspend their ability to do electronic filings through the department,” Sullivan said.

The DRS said the businesses remain open; however, they can not process electronic returns. They can still do it by paper and the mail.

The DRS said free tax return help is available from the DRS by calling 860-297-5962 or in person at any of the regional walk-in centers in Bridgeport, Hartford, Norwich and Waterbury. For details on those locations, click here.

Help is also available on the DRS's website here.

