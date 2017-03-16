Road rage suspect identified by West Hartford police

Police have identified the man responsible for damaging a woman's car in West Hartford on Wednesday. (West Hartford police photo)

A man is expected to be charged in connection with a terrifying road rage attack in West Hartford.

Police said they tracked down the suspect from pictures that were taken at the scene of the incident.

The incident started on New Park Avenue in Hartford by the BowTie Cinemas theater on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect is accused of striking a car with a possible tire iron after getting splashed by snow by a passing car while walking on the side of the road.

The man got into a car and pursued the victims into West Hartford.

He blocked them in and damaged the vehicle with what appeared to be a tire iron.

Two women were in the vehicle at the time, but they were not hurt.

They took photos of the suspect with a cell phone and gave them to police.

Police announced on Thursday that they identified him.

WHPD has identified a suspect. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/X8QEjF79mz — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) March 16, 2017

West Hartford police said the suspect met with officers and is fully cooperating with the investigation. A warrant is pending for numerous charges.

AAA says each year, 8 million drivers get involved in extreme road rage and end getting out to confront another driver or even using their car as a weapon.

Like all of us, Herminio Fontanez has seen people vent their frustrations on the road but he’s never seen something like this.

“My car got hit a couple of times, but I can't get mad all the time because then I'll go somewhere that I don't want,” Fontanez said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.