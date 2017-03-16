Bar where CCSU student fell had been ordered to hire police detail

Taylor Lavoie fell to her death from the roof of the Angry Bull Saloon on March 3. (Family photo)

The Angry Bull Saloon has permanently closed its doors following the death of a college student. (WFSB photo)

Before a Hartford bar shut down for good in the wake of a college student's death, police said they issued a letter to the business ordering them to implement a police detail.

Eyewitness News learned on Wednesday that the Angry Bull Saloon closed its doors for good after 18-year-old Taylor Lavoie somehow made it up to the bar's roof and fell to her death.

Lavoie's body was found in an alley in March 3, according to police. Friends of the Central Connecticut State University student said she had been drinking.

Thursday, Hartford police released a letter from Chief James Rovella that was sent to the business on Monday.

Rovella said police found state liquor violations and fighting incidents that happened in recent months prior to Lavoie's death.

"In order to ensure public safety, and in accordance with City of Hartford Ordinance 29-17, I am requiring you to hire specific police detail any night your establishment is open for business," Rovella wrote.

At that point, Rovella had given the owners of the Angry Bull 10 days to plead their case.

The cost per officer each night was to be $584.

Wednesday, however, the Department of Consumer Protection issued a news released that stated the bar had voluntarily canceled its liquor permit.

Aimee Wickless, an attorney for the bar's owners, released a statement on their behalf.

"On behalf of my clients, the Angry Bull Saloon management and staff are devastated by the tragic loss of life of Taylor Lavoie," the statement read. "We have been diligently working with the Hartford Police Department and Connecticut liquor control to determine how this accident occurred. Since opening our operation, we have been dedicated to providing a fun and entertaining establishment. However, we regrettably have decided to close the business."

