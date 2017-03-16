Police: Man broke into home, urinated on items inside, posted about it on Facebook

James Rainieri broke into a home, urinated on items inside and posted about it on Facebook, according to Milford police. (Milford police photo)

A man from Milford is accused of breaking into a home and urinating on a number of things inside it.

According to police, it was a Facebook post about the incident that led police to James Rainieri.

He faces third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief charges.

Wednesday, police said they responded to a home on Cindy Court.

Investigators said they discovered that Rainieri, who lives nearby, had broken into the home, damaged several items and urinated on others in a room.

Rainieri denied any involvement.

However, police named him as a suspect after he posted about the incident on the social media site.

His bond was set at $1,000.

He was given a court date of April 11.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.