More snow possible for this weekend

What could amount to measurable snow may impact Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend data continues to come into the Early Warning Forecast Center.

Before that though, St. Patrick's Day will be the best day of the week, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Winds won't be as strong, but there will be a breeze.

"A storm will slip by to the south of New England Saturday and Saturday night. This will not be a strong storm, but some snow appears likely," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

The best chance for snow is Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.

DePrest said snow may not stick to pavement until near or after dark, as highs on Saturday will be in the 30s to possibly near 40s.

"It all depends on when the snow starts and if we’ll see any filtered sun for a while Saturday morning," DePrest said.

The hardest part of the forecast, DePrest said, is predicting snowfall totals because of the differing models.

Some say we will just get a coating to 2 inches of snow, while the GFS model is coming in a little heavier.

"It is predicting 0.5” to 0.75” of liquid equivalent in Southwestern Connecticut, which could fluff up into 6” of snow," DePrest said.

That same model is predicting lighter snowfall for central and northeastern parts of the state.

DePrest said he hopes to have a better handle on snowfall totals on Friday.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

