Gov. Malloy said CT's tourism industry is healthy

Connecticut's tourism industry is healthy, Gov. Dannel Malloy says according to a newly released economic impact study on the industry.

Tourists like the Setzer family from Texas are visiting family in the state for the week.

They said they've budgeted about $2,000 for their first venture to Connecticut, and their first impressions were great, they said on Thursday.

"Its completely different from where we are very flat and used to not very scenic as this is, its very beautiful," said Tanis Setzer, of Alvin, TX.

During a news conference at Mystic Seaport’s new Thompson Exhibition Hall, Malloy said tourism in Connecticut is strong.

A new impact study on the industry shows it has grown employment year over year for the past five to reach 82,688 jobs, driving $14.7 billion to the economy in 2015.

"But tourism also sparks sales for other less obvious sectors like transportation and business services," Malloy said.

The study also revealed that travelers spent $8.7 billion in 2015, which is up 5.1 percent since 2013 and generated $1.7 billion in tax revenues in 2015, including $910 million in state and local taxes.

Tourism takes in everything. Besides the major attractions like Mystic Seaport and Mystic Aquarium, it’s the quaint New England villages that draw visitors too.

"We have so many wonderful attractions and restaurants and hotels and for things for people to do and see here," said Peggy Roberts.

The governor also assured he will continue to invest millions in tourism advertising.

To see the full impact statement or more about some attractions, click here.

