Truck rollover causes delays on I-84 in Union

(CT State Police photo) (CT State Police photo)
UNION, CT (WFSB) -

A bucket truck rollover is causing delays on I-84 west in Union.

Connecticut State Police said the rollover happened between exits 73 and 72. The left and center lanes are closed.

A minor injury was reported, police said.

Drivers are being asked to reduce speed in the area.

