Police believe delivery woman found lying in road was robbed

New Britain police are searching for whomever is responsible for robbing a woman who was delivering food on Wednesday night.

The woman was found lying in the road on Long Swamp Road Wednesday night. She was found with a cut on her forehead and had two swollen eyes.

Once she was at the hospital, she was found with numerous broken bones on both sides of her face, but those were not consistent with the fall, police said.

Officers learned that the woman was delivering food in the area where she was found.

Money and personal items were missing, leading police to believe a robbery happened.

Police said the woman has limited memory of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-826-3141.

