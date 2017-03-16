Police look for person who fired shot through man's Montville home

A Montville man is glad he and his son are safe after a bullet went through his home (WFSB)

A Montville man and his toddler son escaped a brush with death after someone fired a bullet right through their home.

Now police are investigating to figure out if this was a freakish accident or something sinister.

Montville investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened, but it appears the Vescera family was not targeted, but they say it didn't make the near death experience any less frightening.

“My son was sleeping on the bed. I was sitting on the bed just watching TV, doing my own thing. All of a sudden a loud bang went off and there was drywall and just stuff flying through the air,” said Nicholas Vescera.

He didn't know what to think until he noticed the terrifying hole in his bedroom wall.

“You never expect it would be an actual bullet coming through your wall,” he said.

But that is exactly what happened.

The bullet flew in from outside Vescera’s home and came within a few feet of the head of his 14-month-old son Connor.

“It was kind of shocking at first actually. It took me a few days for it to set in. For me to realize and think about what could have happened,” Vescera said.

Montville police said it appears the shot was fired accidentally, but criminal charges are likely coming.

“I've thought what if I was playing with him, what if I was holding him and it happened to him or anything like that,” Vescera said, adding that he believes it was someone in his neighborhood who fired the shot, but police have not confirmed that.

Vescera said he believes that his brush with death serves as a scary reminder of the importance of gun safety, and making every day meaningful.

“I try not to think about it because no one did get hurt and I just don't want to be concerned and have that fear the rest of my life,” Vescera said.

It appears the weapon that was used is a handgun.

At this point no criminal charges have been filed but both Montville and Connecticut State police are investigating.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.