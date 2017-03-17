Fire at Old factory in Terryville under investigation

A fire at the OZ Gedney factory is under investigation in Terryville early Friday morning.

According to officials, the fire was reported around 10 p.m. Thursday after fire officials received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a wooden structure engulfed in flames which were spreading to a nearby brick building.

Crews were able to attack the fire from the front and the back limiting the damage to the building. The rest of the facility was not damaged.

The Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department also assisted providing mutual aid station coverage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

