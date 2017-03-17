Firefighters rescue 9 people, including children from apartment fire

Nine people were rescued from a fire in New Britain (WFSB).

A fire erupted at an apartment on Lasalle Street in New Britain overnight. (New Britain Fire Dept. photo)

Firefighters in New Britain rescued nine people from an apartment fire early Friday morning.

According to Capt. Michael Berry, firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire at 220 Lasalle St. around 3:20 a.m.

Lasalle Street is closed.

The fire affected two out of 10 total units.

Six of the rescued people were in one. Three were in the other.

Firefighters were able to pull the nine people, including some children, from the building.

Some had severe smoke inhalation, according to fighters.

The injuries of two of the people who were rescued were described as serious.

All nine people were transported to various hospitals.

When firefighters arrived, they said they encountered heavy fire conditions with people trapped in the building.

They said there was a brief delay in firefighting efforts because a hydrant was frozen.

However, Berry said the fire was under control and out within 45 minutes.

Departments from West Hartford and Hartford provided some help.

The cause remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross was also notified to help the displaced residents.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.