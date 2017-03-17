Fire breaks out at elderly housing complex in Hamden

Fire erupted at the Davenport Dunbar Residence on Putnam Avenue in Hamden. (WFSB photo)

Firefighters were called to a fire at an elderly housing complex in Hamden on Friday morning.

The fire erupted at the Davenport Dunbar Residence on Putnam Avenue.

The entire Hamden Fire Department responded to the scene with with crews from surrounding towns.

Firefighters called it a "major fire."

There's no word injuries or how serious the fire is.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

