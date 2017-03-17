16-year-old girl reported missing in Naugatuck

A teenager from Naugatuck has been reported missing and police are concerned for her safety because of the older people with whom she's been hanging around.

Hannah Torres, 16, was last seen on Thursday, according to police.

She got into a white vehicle operated by the taxi service Lyft.

Police said she sent a text message to a family member that said "you won't see me for awhile."

Her family reported that belongings were also gone.

They believe she could be in the Waterbury area, which is where she has friends.

Torres is described as standing 5'2" tall, weighing 150 pounds, having blonde hair and blue eyes and wearing black yoga pants with a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.

