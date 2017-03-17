Man shot outside of Hartford bar overnight

A man was shot outside of a bar in Hartford early Friday morning.

Police said the victim was involved in argument inside the Mi Imperio Bar and Grill on Franklin Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Eyewitnesses told police that the suspect was escorted outside of the bar following the argument.

The victim went outside as well.

That's when the suspect took out a gun and fired four times. He struck the building three times and the victim once in the abdomen, according to police.

The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital. Police said he was in stable condition.

The suspect then fled in a dark-colored SUV.

He was described as standing 5'2" tall, weighing about 120 pounds, being about 30 years old and wearing black jeans with a white shirt and a red hat.

