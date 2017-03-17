Body of missing man found beneath ice in Greenwich

The search for a missing 61-year-old man with autism came to a tragic end on Thursday night.

Police in Greenwich said they had been searching for Kenneth Woodd-Cahusac since Sunday.

He was last seen walking up and down his street.

His sister reported him missing.

She described him as not only being autistic, but partially deaf.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, however, his body was found under the ice along the eastern shoreline of the Mianus River.

Police said the body was in the shallows near a small private boat dock.

Dive teams were able to get there and positively identify him as Woodd-Cahusac.

Detectives said they are conducting a full investigation into the cause and circumstances of death.

