St. Patrick's Day freebies and deals available today

Restaurants and retailers alike have advertised freebies and deals to mark St. Patrick's Day.

The website offers.com compiled a list of some of those deals.

Here's a list of all the green goodies available at various eateries on Friday.

Arby’s – Slurp down a Mint Chocolate Swirl shake.

Bakers Square – Throughout March, you can dive your fork into a Dream of Green Mint Brownie Blast Pie, which features a rich chocolate brownie layered with cool, minty silk and OREO cookies, drizzled with mint ganache and topped with whipped cream.

Baskin Robbins – Taste a mint chocolate chip milkshake or cone.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s – In honor of St. Patrick, feast on corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, and other Irish-themed specials.

Bennigan’s – Celebrate with these special Offers: * Irish dishes and drinks, such as the half-pound Reuben Burger, Irish coffee, and Irish Mule. * St. Patrick’s Day party with live music, contests, and drink specials. Participating locations will be hosting a sweepstakes to win free monte cristos for a year.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Finish off your meal with Mint Chocolate Chip Pizookies.

Bravo Cucina Italiana – On March 17, kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree.

Bruegger’s – This season, snatch up two specials: * Green bagels. * $2 off a Big Bagel Bundle on St. Patrick’s Day.

Bruster’s – Celebrate the holiday with two new desserts: Irish cream and mint fudge crunch.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co – Try the new Irish Mule and specialty spring cocktails, such as the Tropical Sunrise, Skyy Blue Lemonade, Kaleidoscope Krush, Emerald Isle, and Paddleboard Pint.

Burger King – Slurp up a green Oreo mint shake.

California Pizza Kitchen – Raise a glass of the CPK Irish Mule, which features Jameson Irish Whiskey and fresh ginger root.

California Tortilla – Dig into a bowl of free green chips and queso with purchase.

Carrows Restaurants – Munch on a corned beef & cabbage dinner or hot corned beef sandwich.

Carvel – Limited Time Mint Soft Serve, Shakes and Scoops You can wear your green and eat it too with mint soft serve, shakes, and scoops.

Champps – Partake in $5 drinks, a corned beef and cabbage dinner, Reuben sandwich, and other St. Patrick’s Day specials.

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Get a Reuben Burger combo with green domestic beer for $11.99 and a Four Leaf Clover Shake for $6.99. The Reuben Burger combo includes a half-pound patty topped with grilled sliced corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread, served with wedge cut fries and a 14-ounce green domestic beer. The house-made shake features vanilla ice cream, milk, creme de menthe, and vanilla vodka.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant – Gobble down a corned beef & cabbage dinner or hot corned beef sandwich.

Cracker Barrel – Sup on corned beef and cabbage for $9.99. The meal includes slow-cooked corned beef served with carrots, potatoes, and Gulden’s Spicy Brown Mustard, plus your choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Dairy Queen – Catch the March Blizzard of the month, a Mint Oreo Blizzard packed with cool creme de menthe flavoring and OREO cookie pieces, all blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.

Denny’s – This weekend, take $5 off your $20 purchase.

Eat’n Park – Swig a St. Paddy’s Shake, which features mint blended with premium vanilla ice cream.

Fleming’s – Check out the all-day happy hour. From open to close, you can enjoy specials on food and drinks, such as the Fleming’s Emerald Isle Cocktail with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey for $6.

Fox & Hound – Visit to catch $5 drink specials, a corned beef and cabbage dinner, Reuben sandwich, and other specials.

Fuddruckers – Take advantage of two St. Patrick’s Day deals: * Beer-battered fish and chips with wedge-cut fries and tartar sauce. * Reuben Burger combo with green domestic beer for $11.99 and a Four Leaf Clover Shake for $6.99. The Reuben Burger combo includes a half-pound patty topped with grilled sliced corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread, served with wedge cut fries and a 14-ounce green domestic beer. The house-made shake features vanilla ice cream, milk, creme de menthe, and vanilla vodka.

HomeTown Buffet – Get yourself a plate of St. Patrick’s Day traditional hand-carved corned beef and cabbage dinner.

Krispy Kreme – On St. Paddy’s Day check out these two specials: * Shamrock Green doughnuts. * Double points for Rewards members on St. Patrick’s Day.

Logan’s Roadhouse – You can gobble down a half-pound burger with fries and a green beer from 3 p.m. to close.

MaggieMoo’s – Receive $5 off a medium or large cake with chocolate cake, cool mint ice cream, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting topped with Andes mints.

Marble Slab Creamery – Get $5 off a medium or large cake with chocolate cake, cool mint ice cream, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting topped with Andes mints.

Margaritaville Restaurants – Wash down fish and chips with LandShark Lager and other drink specials.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery – Wear your green when you visit the endless salad bar for $4.99.

McAlister’s Deli – Wear green on March 17 to get a free green tea. While you’re there, try the Reuben Spud, an oven baked potato topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island and Swiss.

McCormick & Schmick’s – On St. Patrick’s Day, celebrate with Irish food, beer, and whiskey.

McDonald’s – Choose from five different Shamrock Shake flavors, including original, chocolate, chocolate chip frappe, hot chocolate, and mocha.

Miller’s Ale House – Kick off your meal with Irish Egg Rolls.

Mimi’s Cafe – On March 17, you can get the following specials: * Irish breakfast with corned beef brisket hash and eggs with roasted potatoes. * Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner.

Ninety Nine Restaurants – Chow down on St. Patrick’s Day specials, such as corned beef and cabbage, BBQ brisket sandwich, Pot ’O Gold Wings, and green beer.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina – Get the fiesta going with a Lucky’Rita, which features a classic margarita with a Green Midori Meltdown poured over top with an additional Lucky Shamrock Irish Whiskey Meltdown served on the side.

Outback Steakhouse – You can enjoy $5 off two dinner entrees, such as the new Salmon on the Green.

Steak Escape Sandwich Grill – Purchase any sub to get a free small order of freshly cut fries.

Village Inn – Indulge in a Mint Brownie Blast pie with chocolate brownies layered with cool mint silk and chocolate mint cookie, drizzled with ganache and topped with whipped cream and milk chocolate.

Yard House – Browse the St. Patrick’s Day menu, which features a corned beef brisket, shepherd’s pie, and grilled corned beef sandwich, plus drink specials like the Dublin Mule.

Retailers are also offering a few deals:

Charming Charlie – Dress up in St. Patrick’s Day accessories from $5 – $15.

Dollar Tree – Green up your home with St. Patrick’s Day decorations for $1.

H&R Block - Save your St. Patrick's Day green with 40% off tax online.

Hot Topic – Slip into St. Patrick’s Day t-shirts from $5.

JCPenney – Enjoy an extra 30% off orders over $100.

JoAnn – Get your St. Paddy’s Day craft on with 40% off any regular priced item.

Kohl’s – Wear your pride proudly with St. Patrick’s t-shirts, costumes, decor, and more as low as $3.99.

Pier 1 – You can get 20% off St. Patrick’s decor.

Spencer’s – Introduce a little green to your wardrobe with 20% off one item.

The Irish Store – Receive 25% off any order, plus a free Irish gift.

Travelocity – Book your next adventure with $100 off Travelocity Vacation Packages over $1,000

