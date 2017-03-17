J.C. Penney store closing in CT ; More than 130 closing throughout U.S.A.

J.C. Penney says it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months

The J.C. Penney Company is closing more than 130 stores including one in Connecticut.

The chain announced in February it will be closing 138 stores including the store in Connecticut Post Mall in Milford. The chain said it was "in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for esteemed leaders."

The company said approximately 5,000 positions will be impacted by the closures.

The Connecticut Post Mall said it "values its long-standing relationship with JCPenney."

"The mall is a compelling destination that will continue to evolve in the community for generations to come. At Centennial, we continually strive to deliver the best merchandise mix for our customers and work with all of our retail partners to be a community hub of retail, dining, and entertainment. Our leasing and development executives are always exploring opportunities to expand upon our offerings and we look forward to making additional announcements in the near future," CT Post Mall said in a statement on Friday.

