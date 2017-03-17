Deer stuck on ice, able to rescue itself

A deer was able to get itself off a frozen body of water in Middlefield on Friday morning. (WFSB)

A deer was able to get itself off a frozen body of water in Middlefield on Friday morning.

The animal got stuck on Mount Higby Reservoir which is frozen,around 8:30 a.m.

Around 11:30 a.m., the deer was able to get off the ice safely.

It is unclear if the deer was injured from the incident.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.