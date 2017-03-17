NWS confirms blizzard conditions in 1 CT town

The National Weather Service confirmed that one town in Connecticut did experience blizzard conditions on Tuesday.

According to the NWS, the conditions at the Oxford-Waterbury Airport met the blizzard criteria. The area met the criteria was met from 8:40 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. Snow was also confirmed by radar.

NWS released the conditions needed to be met for a blizzard to occur:

Sustained winds or frequent gusts greater than or equal to 35 mph.

Considerable falling and/or blowing snow

Visibility frequently reduced to less than 1/4 mile

Occurs for three hours or more.

In Danbury, Meriden, Bridgeport and New Haven, NWS said the "highest winds occurred when the precipitation was mixed and/or light snow" and "visibilities were all over the required criteria of 1/4 mile or less during the strongest winds."

