NWS confirms blizzard conditions in 1 CT town

The National Weather Service confirmed that one town in Connecticut did experience blizzard conditions on Tuesday.
According to the NWS, the conditions at the Oxford-Waterbury Airport met the blizzard criteria. The area met the criteria was met from 8:40 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. Snow was also confirmed by radar.
NWS released the conditions needed to be met for a blizzard to occur:
In Danbury, Meriden, Bridgeport and New Haven, NWS said the "highest winds occurred when the precipitation was mixed and/or light snow" and "visibilities were all over the required criteria of 1/4 mile or less during the strongest winds."
To read the full technical discussion on what's expected this weekend, click here.
